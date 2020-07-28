Newcastle keen on Todd Cantwell and Patrik Schick

Newcastle are keen on signing the Roma striker Patrik Schick this summer.

As per Daily Mail, the striker is a top target for the Magpies.





Newcastle are thought to be looking at Norwich’s Todd Cantwell as well. Both players would improve them immensely in attack and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off those signings in the coming weeks.

Currently, all of their plans are on hold because of the takeover issue. Unless the takeover goes through, Newcastle won’t be able to spend heavily on new players.

It remains to be seen whether Ashley is successful in selling the club this summer.

Schick was on loan at Leipzig this past season and he managed to impress in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 15 starts for the German side.

Meanwhile, Cantwell had a promising debut season in the Premier League. Although Norwich have been relegated, his performances have caught the attention of the bigger clubs.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder managed 7 goals and 2 assists this season.

Both Schick and Cantwell are quite young and they are only going to improve with experience. A move to Newcastle would be ideal for them.

Schick needs to join a club where he can play regularly without having to worry about his long term future and Cantwell is too good for the Championship.

Newcastle could provide both players with the platform they need right now.