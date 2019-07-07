Newcastle keen on Thomas Strakosha

Newcastle are interested in signing the Albanian keeper Thomas Strakosha this summer.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), Newcastle are now ready to make an offer for the 24-year-old.
It will be interesting to see if an offer comes in from the Premier League club in the coming weeks.
Newcastle have Dubravka at their disposal and he has been excellent for the Magpies since joining them. Spending on another keeper would be quite surprising at this point.
The Magpies need to improve their attack significantly and the club should concentrate on bringing in quality forwards.
Rondon has left the club after his loan spell and Ayoze Perez has been sold to Leicester City.
Newcastle do not have a quality attacker to lead their line next season.
Strakosha is a mercurial talent but his signing makes no sense unless Dubravka is sold as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Newcastle are without a manager right now and they seem to be lacking direction in the transfer market for that reason.
Also, Lazio rate Strakosha quite highly and it would be surprising to see them sell the 24-year-old this summer.