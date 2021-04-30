Newcastle keen on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Bologna defender has done well in the Italian League this season and his performances seem to have caught Steve Bruce’s attention.





The Newcastle manager is keen to add to his defensive ranks in the summer and Tomiyasu could prove to be a quality addition.

Apparently, the Premier League club sent scouts to watch the defender in action a few months ago and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

The report from Il Resto del Carlino adds that Bologna might have to sell some of their players in order to fund their transfer business this summer.

The Magpies should make the most of this opportunity and snap up the Japanese international.

The 22-year-old centre back is highly talented and his versatility could be an added bonus for the Premier League side if they manage to sign him.

Tomiyasu can play as a full-back because of his dribbling ability. Furthermore, the Japanese international is excellent in the air and he could be an indirect set-piece threat.

The defender has two goals to his name in the Italian League so far this season and both have come from playing in a full-back position.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Bologna are in a position to demand a premium for his services.