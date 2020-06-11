Newcastle keen on signing Umut Meras

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Le Havre defender Umut Meras.

As per Fotomac (via Chronicle), the 24-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League club and he will cost around £8m.





The player is thought to be a target for Arsenal and Porto as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for Meras in the coming weeks.

The asking price seems quite reasonable and Newcastle will certainly be able to afford the player.

The Magpies need to improve their full-back positions and Meras could prove to be a decent addition.

Newcastle have Danny Rose as their left-back currently and the England international will leave when his loan deal expires. He has been linked with a permanent move to Newcastle as well.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle choose between Rose and Meras. Alternatively, they could sign both players to add more depth to the position.

Rose will be past his peak soon and he could be the starter in the short term while Meras adjusts to English football.

Arsenal have the means to pull off the transfer as well and Newcastle must look to move swiftly in order to fend off the competition.