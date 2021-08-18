Newcastle keen on signing Hamza Choudhury

Newcastle United are interested in signing Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City.

According to Daily Mail, the Magpies will have to sell some of their first-team players in order to make room for the 23-year-old England under 21 international.

The report adds that Newcastle are open to selling the likes of Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark this summer.

Choudhury has been a useful player for Leicester City but he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

The Foxes were able to give him just ten appearances in the Premier League last season and a move to Newcastle would allow him to play more regularly.

The Magpies could definitely use a tough-tackling defensive midfielder like him alongside Isaac Hayden and he could prove to be a smart acquisition on a loan deal.

The 23-year-old will add quality and depth to the Newcastle midfield and he would be an inexpensive addition as well.

Furthermore, bringing in a quality defensive midfielder will help Newcastle tighten up at the back. They conceded four goals in their Premier League opener against West Ham United and the Magpies will have to improve defensively in order to finish in the top half this season.

The report from Daily Mail adds that the midfielder is keen on a move to Newcastle.

Steve Bruce is thought to be an admirer of the hard-working midfielder as well and he is pushing to sign the player. It remains to be seen if all parties can work out a summer transfer before the window closes.

