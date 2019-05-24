Newcastle keen on Russian defender Mario Fernandes

Newcastle are looking to sign the Russia defender Mario Fernandes this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the Magpies want to improve their defence and the 28-year-old has been identified as an upgrade on the likes of Manquillo and Yedlin.
Fernandes is a key player for CSKA Moscow and he has done well at the international level as well.
Furthermore, he has the experience of Champions League football. He is capable of making an immediate impact for Benitez’s side.
The report adds that Atletico Madrid are keen on the player as well and therefore Newcastle are prepared to act swiftly to secure his services. The player is apparently rated at £26million.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Mike Ashley will have to back his manager in the transfer market if Newcastle are to break into the top half next season.
Benitez has been left frustrated with the lack of ambition from Ashley in the past and his future could depend on the backing he receives in the window.
Fernandes will improve the right-hand side of Newcastle’s defence and add more end product going forward as well.
The Russian had a hand in creating 10 goals for CSKA this past season.