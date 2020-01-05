Newcastle keen on Rangers star James Tavernier

Newcastle United are thought to be keen on the Rangers defender James Tavernier.
According to Sun, Steve Bruce sent his scouts to watch the full-back in action last week.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies submit an offer for the 28-year-old this month. He is a key player for Rangers and the Scottish giants are unlikely to sanction a sale midway through the season.
Steven Gerrard’s side are in the middle of a title race in Scotland and they will need all of their key players.
The Magpies might have to wait until the end of the season for Tavernier.
Convincing the player to join Newcastle shouldn’t be too difficult. A move to the Premier League is always tempting.
Newcastle do not have a reliable right back at their disposal and therefore the interest in Tavernier is hardly surprising.
He will add composure and quality going forward as well. Tavernier will offer a lot more than Yedlin/Manquillo in the attack.
The Rangers star is very good at crossing and from set-pieces. Tavernier will be an asset for Steve Bruce’s side in the final third as well. He has scored 3 goals for the Gers this season.
The 28-year-old has a contract until 2022 and Newcastle will have to pay well over the odds to convince Rangers to part with their prized asset now.