Newcastle keen on Rafa Silva, player’s agent has confirmed

Newcastle are interested in signing the Portuguese winger Rafa Silva this summer.
According to reports from Bola Branca (translated by SportWitness), the player’s agent has revealed that Newcastle are keeping tabs on him.
“They (Newcastle) are one of those interested. Whatever happens, will happen. Now, the main focus is to be champion,” Antonio Araujo said.
Benitez certainly needs to add a quality winger to his side and Silva would be a superb addition.
The Benfica ace is highly rated in Portugal and his style of play could prove to be very effective in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old is blessed with abundant flair and he will add some unpredictability to Newcastle’s attack.
Also, he is very good in and around the box. Silva has 17 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season and he would improve Newcastle significantly in the final third.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can convince Benfica to sell the player this summer.
Newcastle have limited resources and that could be a major problem. Benfica will look to demand a premium for their key player.
The Newcastle fans certainly seem excited about the links with the highly talented winger. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
These are the kind of players that Newcastle United should be in for every bloody year. This will be determined by Rafa’s contract situation. Time to sink, or swim.
— 🐧N🦇I🦅C🐥K🐦Y🦉 (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) May 6, 2019
Great player tbh those release clauses mean nothing offer them 20m they’d probably accept
— Lassa Blanc (@lassablanc) May 6, 2019
Benfica usually place ridiculous release-clauses for all their players. Rafa Silva is an awesome player but is probably worth about half of that €60m, which would still be a massive fee for #NUFC to fork out
— The Perennial Pundit (@PerennialPundit) May 6, 2019
He’s an absolute speed demon
— hutchy (@Hutchylegend) May 6, 2019
Can’t wait to read these all summer & us actually sign Danny Welbeck on pay as you play
— JΛMIΣ (@jamiepowell1) May 6, 2019