Newcastle keen on Rafa Silva, player’s agent has confirmed

7 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle are interested in signing the Portuguese winger Rafa Silva this summer.

According to reports from Bola Branca (translated by SportWitness), the player’s agent has revealed that Newcastle are keeping tabs on him.

“They (Newcastle) are one of those interested. Whatever happens, will happen. Now, the main focus is to be champion,” Antonio Araujo said.

Benitez certainly needs to add a quality winger to his side and Silva would be a superb addition.

The Benfica ace is highly rated in Portugal and his style of play could prove to be very effective in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is blessed with abundant flair and he will add some unpredictability to Newcastle’s attack.

Also, he is very good in and around the box. Silva has 17 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season and he would improve Newcastle significantly in the final third.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can convince Benfica to sell the player this summer.

Newcastle have limited resources and that could be a major problem. Benfica will look to demand a premium for their key player.

The Newcastle fans certainly seem excited about the links with the highly talented winger. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing.

