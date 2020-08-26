Newcastle keen on Patrik Schick

Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker this summer and they have identified the Roma forward Patrik Schick as a target.

The 24-year-old was on loan at RB Leipzig last season and he managed to impress with his performances. He scored 10 goals for the German side.





According to Daily Mail, the Roma striker is a top target for Newcastle United.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the striker as well and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition and secure his services in the coming weeks.

Newcastle struggled to score goals last season with Joelinton as there number one striker and they need to find an upgrade on the Brazilian before the new season starts.

The Magpies have Andy Carroll at their disposal as well but the former England international is past his peak and he cannot be relied upon.

Steve Bruce needs to find a reliable goalscorer if he wants to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League next season.

Schick is not a key player at Roma and leaving the club permanently would be the ideal option for him. If Newcastle submit a concrete offer in the coming weeks, the striker is likely to be tempted to try his luck in English football.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.