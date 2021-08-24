Newcastle keen on Ozan Kabak

Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the Schalke defender Ozan Kabak this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian outfit Torino are keen on signing the former Liverpool defender as well and they have already submitted an offer to loan the player with an option to buy him permanently.

The German outfit are thought to be under financial pressure and they are looking to sell Kabak permanently and therefore they have refused the offer from Torino.

Romano adds that Newcastle have not submitted an official bid for the 21-year-old centre back so far.

Torino have made a bid to sign former Liverpool centre back Özan Kabak. €1.5m loan fee plus buy option, Schalke refused as they want permanent deal. Talks on. 🔴🇹🇷 #transfers Newcastle are also interested in Kabak but no official bid yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

The Magpies could definitely use more quality and depth in the defensive positions and Kabak could prove to be a quality long term investment for them.

Schalke’s financial situation could help the Premier League side land the young Turkish defender on a bargain. It could prove to be a smart signing for the Magpies.

The Premier League side have limited resources and Kabak is unlikely to cost a lot.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Liverpool during the second half of last season and the 21-year-old did a reasonably good job for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Turkish defender is already used to the Premier League because of his time at Liverpool and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle if the Magpies manage to pull off his signing.

