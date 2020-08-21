Newcastle keen on on Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Newcastle are thought to be interested in signing the Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The player has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Wolves as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.





#wwfc interested in Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, who knocked them out of Europa Lg. But Wolves could only afford him (and probably only pursue) if a big offer came in for Adama Traore. Would cost £40m. Wolves also keen on #afc Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as are #nufc and others. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 21, 2020

The 22-year-old can play as a full-back or as a winger and his versatility will be an added bonus for Steve Bruce’s side.

Newcastle could use a right-sided full-back with some attacking qualities and Maitland-Niles would be a superb signing for them.

But Arsenal player is still quite young and he has a big future ahead of him. If Newcastle can coach him properly and give him regular first-team football, he could develop into a star for them.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Given the fact that Maitland-Niles is not a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal are likely to sanction a move for a reasonable offer.

Maitland-Niles needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to turn down a move to Newcastle either if the Magpies can promise him regular first-team football.