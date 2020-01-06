Newcastle keen on Olivier Giroud

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan this month.
According to The Telegraph, the 33-year-old could be allowed to leave the club if the Blues manage to bring in a replacement.
Giroud has lost his starting spot to Tammy Abraham and he will have to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first-team football. A move to Newcastle United would be ideal for him.
The 97-cap international has played just 7 games for Chelsea this season.
The Magpies are in desperate need of a striker right now. Summer signing Joelinton has flopped so far and Bruce wants to bring in fresh options this month.
Giroud has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a solid signing for Newcastle.
Apart from goals, his hold up play and aerial prowess will improve Newcastle going forward. The French international is very good with his link-up play as well.
Although Newcastle have Andy Carroll at their disposal, the former Liverpool man is injury prone and it would be foolish to rely on him to start every game until the end of the season.
The report adds that Newcastle made contact with Chelsea to discuss the transfer last week.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done this month.