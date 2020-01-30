Newcastle keen on Olivier Giroud

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud before the window closes.
According to the reliable Lee Ryder from Chronicle, Giroud is expected to leave Chelsea in the next 48 hours.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies manage to sign him. It would be a tremendous addition for them.
As per the report, Giroud’s suitors will have to pay a loan fee of £3m.
Newcastle are in desperate need of goals and Giroud has proven his worth in the Premier League over the years. He will add goals, presence and link-up play to the side.
The 97-cap French international is very good at linking up and bringing others into the play. Giroud’s aerial prowess and the ability to hold the ball up will also allow Newcastle to take a more direct approach when needed.
The signing makes a lot of sense for all parties. Giroud has fallen out of favour since the arrival of Frank Lampard and he needs to join a club where he can play more often.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies manage to get the deal done in time.
They have agreed a deal to sign Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham and a quality striker would wrap up an impressive window for them.