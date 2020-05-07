Newcastle keen on Norwich City’s Max Aarons

Newcastle are interested in signing the Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.
The young right-back has made quite an impression in the Premier League so far and he has been linked with the likes of Tottenham as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Canaries can hold on to him beyond this summer.
Norwich are likely to go down this season and if that happens, it will be difficult for them to keep Aarons at the club. The right-back is too good for the Championship and deserves to move on to a bigger club.
As per 90min, Newcastle are looking at a few English defenders this summer and Aarons is one of them.
The Magpies need to improve their full-back options in the summer and Aarons would be a sensational signing for them.
The 20-year-old is destined to reach the top and signing him now would save Newcastle millions. Also, he could sort out their right-back position for years to come.
The likes of Yedlin, Manquillo and Krafth are simply not up to the mark.
Newcastle will be hoping to push for the European places next season if their takeover goes through. They will need players like Aarons to raise their level.
If they can sign Danny Rose permanently, it would sort out their left-back slot for now. Signing Aarons would give them two dependable English full-backs.