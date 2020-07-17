Newcastle keen on Norwich ace Todd Cantwell

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Todd Cantwell.

The attacking midfielder has been one of Norwich’s bright sparks this season and he deserves to stay in the Premier League next season.





Norwich will go down to the Championship this summer and the likes of Cantwell should look to move on. A move to Newcastle could be the ideal next step in his development.

As per Daily Mail, Leicester City are keen on the player as well. Manchester City are thought to be long-term admirers of the player.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince him to join them.

Cantwell needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football. At City, he will have the likes of Sterling, Mahrez ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old has six goals in the Premier League this season and he can play as the number ten or a wide player. His versatility would be a bonus for any team he joins.

It remains to be seen where the player ends up this summer. Norwich might demand a premium for their star player.

Some of the Newcastle fans have shared their reactions to the links with Cantwell. Here is what they had to say.

We would all love this. If the takeover fails, we can’t compete with Southampton/Leicester when our only hope is to stay up each season. — Angel 💙 (@AngelNUFC) July 17, 2020

This would be a smart decision, which rules it out entirely. — 🇸🇦 Mohammed’s Mighty Magpies 🇸🇦 (@MohammedsMags) July 17, 2020

Would be an unreal buy!!! Congratulations Leicester on the buy — #LND 999 (@SlimShadyAFK) July 17, 2020

Potential to be a really good player. Got Leicester written all over him mind. — Jenky (@_Jenky88) July 17, 2020

A young talented player….that’s not what we like — MrPeterPickle (@faaaaantastic) July 17, 2020

that would be too sensible of a signing for us surely? — joe (@nufcrichys) July 17, 2020