Newcastle keen on Nemanja Gudelj

Newcastle are thought to be keen on Nemanja Gudelj this summer.
According to a report from O Jogo (translated by SportWitness), Sporting are also keen on signing him on loan for another season.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side make their move for the Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder in the coming weeks.
Gudelj was on loan at Sporting this past season and he had an impressive campaign with the Portuguese side.
Newcastle’s interest in the player certainly makes sense.
They need to improve their central midfield options with Hayden expected to leave. Gudelj could be the ideal replacement.
The 27-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well and he will provide cover for Longstaff if needed.
The hardworking midfielder has the tools to succeed in the Premier League and he would certainly improve Newcastle.
Benitez should look to sign him on a loan/permanent deal if the Chinese club are looking to get his wages off the book for the next season.
Gudelj earns around €5m net per season (£86k-a-week) and Newcastle certainly have the resources to afford that.