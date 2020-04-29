Newcastle keen on Napoli’s Allan

Napoli midfielder Allan has been linked with a move away from Serie A in the recent weeks.
The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Everton and it seems that the Toffees aren’t the only Premier League club after him.
As per Arena Napoli (via Sportwitness), Newcastle are keen on the player as well.
Napoli want €40m for the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for him in the coming weeks.
Allan was a star for Napoli when Ancelotti was in charge of the club. He has shown his quality in the Champions League as well.
There is no doubt that the 29-year-old would be a tremendous addition to Steve Bruce’s midfield.
The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and once the process is complete, they are expected to spend heavily on new players.
The new owners should be able to afford Allan’s asking price.
A player of his quality could completely transform Newcastle’s midfield and he would be worth the outlay.
However, convincing him to join Newcastle could be tricky. Ancelotti wants him at Everton and he has worked with the midfielder before.
Allan might be keen on a reunion with the Italian manager who managed to bring the best out of him at Napoli.