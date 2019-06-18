Newcastle keen on Matt Targett

Newcastle are interested in signing the Southampton left-back Matt Targett this summer.
According to Teamtalk, the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the player as well.
Newcastle could certainly use some depth and quality in the full-back department and Targett would be a good signing.
The 23-year-old would be an upgrade on the likes of Dummett and he would improve Benitez’s side going forward as well.
The Saints man was quite highly rated a while ago and he could fulfill his potential under the guidance of a top class manager like Rafa Benitez.
Targett clearly has a lot of talent and he needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football. Newcastle could be the ideal destination for him right now.
Benitez is an excellent defensive coach and he could improve Targett defensively.
At 23, there is a lot of room for growth and Targett could develop into one of the best left backs in the league.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
However, if Liverpool/Arsenal’s interest is genuine, Newcastle might find it difficult to compete and persuade the player to join them.