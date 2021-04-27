Newcastle keen on Matheus Nunes

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes by Record (translated by Sportwitness).

The 22-year-old is highly talented and he was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle back in January as well.





Apparently, the Magpies submitted an offer for the player in January but it was turned down. The bid was thought to be in the region of around 10 million.

The Brazilian has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the Portuguese club and it will be interesting to see if Sporting are willing to cash in on him this summer.

Apparently, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to resurrect their interest in Nunes.

The 22-year-old midfielder has three goals and two assists to his name this season and he can play as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

The Brazilian midfielder is excellent with the ball at his feet and his dribbling ability allows him to operate in an advanced role as well.

His versatility could be ideal for Steve Bruce and Newcastle next season.

The Magpies certainly need more depth in their midfield and signing the likes of Nunes and Joe Willock on a permanent deal should be a priority for them this summer.

As far as Nunes is concerned, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if Newcastle can give him the game time assurance, he could be tempted to move on.

