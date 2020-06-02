Newcastle keen on Marseille winger Ilyes Zouaoui

Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing the Marseille youngster Ilyes Zouaoui.

According to Daily Mail, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are keen on the player as well.

Zouaoui will be out of contract this summer and Newcastle must look to snap him up on a bargain.

The French U17 international is highly talented and signing him on a free transfer would be a massive coup.

With Juventus and Dortmund keen on the player, Newcastle should look to move quickly and secure his signature.

Zouaoui has 15 goals and 14 assists to his name this season at the youth level for Marseille.

The French outfit will not want to lose their prized asset but the final decision rests with the player. It will be interesting to see what the winger decides.

A move to Newcastle United might be tempting for him. The Premier League will be able to offer him a lucrative financial package as well.

Once the takeover is complete, Newcastle will have plenty of money to spend on new players.

If they can snap up talented youngsters like Zouaoui now, it could end up saving them millions in future.