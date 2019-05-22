Newcastle keen on Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

Newcastle are interested in signing Harry Wilson this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Welshman is valued at £25 million by the Reds.
Wilson is currently on loan at Derby County and he has been in very good form for the Rams.
Frank Lampard’s men are in the Championship playoff finals and they could be in the Premier League next season.
If that happens, Derby will try to sign Wilson permanently.
Sky Sports add that Southampton, Crystal Palace and Brighton and keen on the player as well. Several German and Spanish clubs are keeping tabs on the winger as well.
Wilson will add flair and goals to Newcastle’s attack next season. The youngster could prove to be a quality addition for the future.
He is yet to prove himself in the Premier League but the Liverpool winger has shown that he has the talent. Wilson was outstanding against Manchester United in a cup game this past season.
The Liverpool youngster is very good with set pieces and long-range efforts. Newcastle could certainly use a match-winner like him next season.
The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals for Derby County in all competitions. He also has 4 assists to his name.