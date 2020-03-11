Newcastle keen on Koray Gunter

Newcastle are thought to be keen on the German defender Koray Gunter.
As per Estadio Deportivo, the player is being looked at by Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen as well. Newcastle have watched the player extensively this season and they are willing to pay around £8.7m for him.
Gunter is currently on loan at Hellas Verona and he has done well with them. The 25-year-old is very good in the air and Newcastle could use a dominating presence like him at the back.
The defence is one area Newcastle can certainly improve. They have Lascelles, Fernandez and Schar at their disposal but Bruce needs one more talented centre back for depth.
Gunter could be a promising signing for Newcastle in the long run.
Fernandez will be out of a contract at the end of next season and Gunter can adapt to the English conditions till then. The German will be ready to take over as a starter from 2021.
Serie A outfit Genoa own the player and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell.
Newcastle could look to tempt them with an attractive offer. The player might be open to the idea of playing in the Premier League.
Gunter needs a challenge at this stage of his career and a step-up right now would be ideal.