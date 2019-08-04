Newcastle keen on Jordon Ibe

Newcastle are interested in signing the Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe this summer.
According to The Sun, the 23-year-old is a target for Steve Bruce.
Ibe has failed to establish himself as a key player for Eddie Howe and the Cherries might just look to cash in if a reasonable offer comes in.
The former Liverpool winger has a lot of talent but his decision making hasn’t improved over the years.
If Bruce can improve that part of his game, Ibe could prove to be a quality addition. The youngster will add pace and flair to the Newcastle attack.
Also, he has the physical attributes to be successful at this level.
Saint-Maximin and Ibe could inject serious flair and pace into Newcastle’s attack next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull this off in the remaining days of the window.
It seems that Bruce has got Mike Ashley’s backing this summer and Newcastle could use some more quality in their side before the season starts.
The Premier League side have already invested a lot of money on Joelinton, Saint-Maximin and Willems so far.
Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the Ibe rumours.
Yakna what… hes better then murphy and atsu. So would be upgrade. But i believe nowt that comes out tonight for sunday shite tomorrow
— Dean Dodds (@doddsy1991) August 3, 2019
Don’t see him as any improvement on Murphy/Atsu
— Bob Loblaw (@TeamAndrew) August 3, 2019
Not better than what we have none starter
— Anderson (@k1ando2) August 3, 2019
Better than atsu
— Josh Spence (@JoshSpency24) August 3, 2019
I wud be happy with that
— Rasan (@RasoXoshnaw) August 3, 2019
I think this would be a decent shout. Bags of talent but never fulfilled his potential at Bournemouth. An upgrade on Atsu or Murphy as cover for Almirón/ASM
— Zach Conway (@zatconway) August 3, 2019