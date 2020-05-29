Newcastle keen on Facundo Pellestri

Newcastle are interested in signing the Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellestri this summer.

As per Daily Mail, Premier League giants Manchester City are keen on the winger as well.

Pellestri has done very well this season and his performances caught the attention of Real Madrid, Atletico and Napoli last year.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move for the youngster in the coming months.

Currently, City and Newcastle are in ‘hot pursuit’ of the 18-year-old according to Mail.

The player has developed a lot under the management of former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan.

Penarol might not want to lose a key asset like Pellestri just yet but they will be powerless to stop him if the Premier League outfits come forward with a big offer.

Clubs are under a lot of financial stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Penarol might be tempted to cash in on Pellestri.

The youngster should choose his next move carefully. City are loaded with star players and he might not get too many first team chances there.

On the other hand, Newcastle could be able to provide him with the necessary assurances and plenty of first team action.

A move to Newcastle is likely to benefit his development more.