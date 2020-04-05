Newcastle keen on Emmanuel Dennis

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.
As per Voetbalkrant (translated by Chronicle), the Premier League club are very interested in signing the player this summer and they are prepared to go to great lengths in order to complete the transfer.
Newcastle could definitely use some quality upfront and Dennis could prove to be a handy signing.
The Magpies spent big on Joelinton last summer but the Brazilian has delivered just 3 goals so far this season. Maybe he needs more time to adapt to the Premier League.
Bruce cannot rely on him as his only goalscoring option next season. Signing another striker should be a top priority for Newcastle.
The 22-year-old Club Brugge forward has scored 8 goals so far this season and he would certainly improve Newcastle. Furthermore, he is still very young and he will only get better with experience.
Dennis’ ability to operate as a wide forward would be a bonus for Newcastle as well. He can play anywhere across the front three.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move for him when the season ends. Brugge would want to get a premium for their prized asset.
Newcastle must move quickly if they want to sign the 22-year-old. They are unlikely to be the only club after him and they cannot afford to get dragged into a bidding war for the player.
Here is what some of the Newcastle fans think about the links.
decent player when ive seem him in Europe. not sure he is the answer for goals though.
— Phil (@Seubz) April 4, 2020
Bags of pace. Why not? Hes young so has time to get goals In his locker
— Harley (@meaden_harley) April 4, 2020
impressive stuff that mind in the Belgian league
— ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) April 4, 2020
That will sort out our goalscoring problems then 👍
— James Kenning (@jameskenning) April 5, 2020
Just bid whatever it takes to get Edouard and be done with it
— Andrew Neill (@andrewsneill) April 4, 2020
