Newcastle keen on Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Newcastle are very keen on signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer.
As per Ian McGarry (via Express), the Magpies want to invest in quality players once the takeover is complete and Edouard is a target.
The Celtic star is valued at £40m but McGarry believes that the Hoops will struggle to get a fee like that in today’s market.
Football clubs across the globe have suffered severe financial losses due to the current health crisis and big money signings will be harder to pull off this summer.
If Newcastle manage to sign Edouard for a reasonable fee, it would be a tremendous signing for them.
The Frenchman is an exceptional talent and he has shown that in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League this season.
Edouard has 28 goals to his name so far this season and he would improve Newcastle a lot.
The Magpies have been reliant on Joelinton and Carroll for goals this season and both players have failed to deliver.
The Celtic ace would be an upgrade on their current options and the new owners should make it their priority to get him in this summer.
Celtic won’t want to lose their prized asset but they might be powerless to stop him from leaving if a good offer comes in.