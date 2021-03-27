Newcastle keen on Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

The 22-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Scottish outfit and he has been urged to leave the club by his national team manager Stale Solbakken.





According to Daily Mail, the Magpies are looking to submit an offer of around £8 million for the defender and Ajer is thought to be keen on moving to England.

SL View: Ajer for £8 million would be a bargain

Newcastle could definitely use some defensive depth and Ajer could prove to be a quality long term investment for them.

The defender is only 22 and he has his best years ahead of him. He has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender in future and if Newcastle manage to sign him for £8 million, the transfer could end up proving a major bargain for them.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can beat the drop to the Championship this season.

A player of Ajer’s calibre will want to play in the Premier League and Newcastle might find it difficult to sign him if they go down to the Championship.

Newcastle are currently just two points above the relegation zone and they will have to hit the ground running after the international break if they want to preserve their Premier League status.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the links with Ajer.

He potentially could be a really top player. Can't see him fancying bruceball — HVH (@HoltzvonHoltzer) March 27, 2021

Won’t come to a championship team — Arron Gallagher (@_arrongallagher) March 27, 2021

Top player! He’s worth more than that, and won’t want to play in the championship Also another Virgil situation where he’ll be worth 5x that come 2022 — ToonFan17 (@Fan17Toon) March 27, 2021

Watched him he’s a very good centre half — Rohan Gulliver (@gulliver_rohan) March 26, 2021

Will he want to play in the Championship — Liam ⚫️⚪️ (@LiamNUFC98) March 26, 2021

Better footballer than he is a defender. If he has a good defensive coach he could be a very good player , but without that I’m not sure he’s gonna be any better than what we have right now — Neil Douglas (@neildouglas32) March 27, 2021

