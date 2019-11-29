Newcastle keen on Ben White

Newcastle are thought to be keen on the Leeds defender Ben White.
The 22-year-old is on loan from Brighton and he has made quite the impression at Elland Road so far.
As per Chronicle, White is being looked at by quite a few Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Newcastle have talented defenders in Lascelles, Schar and Fernandez but White would improve them further.
The Leeds United star has the talent to develop into a Premier League star and it would be a superb investment from the Magpies if they sign him now.
White will only get better with age and experience. If Newcastle do not sign him now, they will struggle to attract a talent like him in future.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies submit an offer for the defender in January or at the end of this season.
White will be hoping to prove his worth in the Premier League and therefore a move to Newcastle United might just tempt him.
The 22-year-old is thought to be valued at around £20m by Brighton. In today’s market that seems like a reasonable price for a talented player like him.