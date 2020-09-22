Newcastle keen on Arkadiusz Milik

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian club and the likes of Tottenham are thought to be keen on him as well.





Apparently (h/t Sportwitness), the Italian club value the striker at around €20 million and Newcastle could look to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The Premier League side cannot sign the player permanently unless they can sell Joelinton and it will be interesting to see if they can offload the Brazilian before the end of the transfer window.

The Brazilian has been a massive flop since his big-money move from the Bundesliga. There is no doubt that Milik would be a considerable upgrade on him.

The Poland international scored 14 goals for Napoli last season and he could be the ideal partner for Callum Wilson.

If Newcastle want to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League, they will have to add more depth and quality to their side. Wilson is the only reliable goalscorer at the club and someone like Milik could completely transform them in the final third.