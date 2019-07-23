Newcastle keen on Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle are interested in signing the Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the French club are willing to sell the player and they have reduced the asking price from €40m to €25m.
The report adds that Nice have decided to move him on because of the problems with his attitude.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle manage to sign him.
The Magpies are willing to offer around €15m (£13.5m) for the winger and they are hoping to sign him on a bargain.
Newcastle are keen on using the player’s behaviour as the leverage.
Steve Bruce needs some quality in attack next season and Saint-Maximin could prove to be a good addition.
The 22-year-old will add pace, flair and goals to the side. He could be Newcastle’s version of Wilfried Zaha.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Nice are looking for a fee of around €25m and they are unlikely to reduce the asking price any further.
Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news earlier.
The last thing i would want now is a player with attitude problems
— Adrian (@Adrian____29) July 22, 2019
Attitude problems is such a sweeping term, how do we know he doesn’t have problems with Nice or squad members specifically?
I don’t recall bad boy Ben Arfa hurting us on the way to 5th?
— Dell ◻️◼️ (@agbnufc) July 22, 2019
A moody french winger…we haven’t had one for a while, definitely needed in the squad
— kabir sangha (@KabiSangh26) July 22, 2019
Stuff him. Go for Jarrod Bowen instead
— Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) July 22, 2019
He’s a player, 100%. Would be an exciting signing.
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) July 22, 2019