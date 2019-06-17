Newcastle keen on Alexis Claude-Maurice

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer.
As per Sky Sports, the French forward is in demand and several other clubs are looking to sign the player as well. Apparently, he prefers a move to Arsenal.
Claude-Maurice scored 14 goals for his side last season and he would be a tremendous addition to Newcastle’s attack.
The Magpies are in desperate need of someone like him. He will also add pace and flair to the side.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for him in the coming weeks. If they are truly interested in him, they will have to break the bank and do it quick.
Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly backed Rafa in the market during his time at the club and he needs to perform a complete U-turn for the transfer to happen.
Claude-Maurice won’t come for cheap, especially with so many clubs after him.
Lorient will look to start a bidding war and the Magpies will have to do their best to get him.
With Rondon gone, Newcastle need to improve their attack. Someone like Claude-Maurice would totally transform Benitez’s attack.
Although he is only 21-years-old, he is worth the gamble.