Newcastle join the race to sign Dimitris Giannoulis

Newcastle are interested in signing the PAOK left-back Dimitris Giannoulis.

According to Sportime, the 24-year-old could be signed for a fee of around €5-6m and Watford are keen on the player as well.





It is no secret that Newcastle need to sign a quality left-back this summer. They had Rose and Willems on loan last season and Bruce needs to find a permanent solution this summer.

Giannoulis has done well for PAOK and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Newcastle defence.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee with his club now. The asking price seems very reasonable and a club with Newcastle’s resources should be able to afford it without any problems.

They should look to move quickly in order to fend off the competition from Watford.

The Hornets are a Championship club now and Newcastle are a more attractive destination for any player. The Magpies should have an in the transfer chase this summer.

The 24-year-old picked up 3 assists this past season and he can play as a winger as well. Apart from his defensive qualities, he will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack as well.