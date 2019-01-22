Newcastle interested in Moise Kean

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Juventus striker Moise Kean.
According to the Chronicle, Newcastle have already spoken to their contacts in Italy and talks with Juventus have also taken place.
Rafa Benitez is determined to bring in a striker before the window closes and Kean has been heavily scouted in the recent months.
Juventus are thought to be willing to loan out the striker and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull off the move.
They are not the only club after the Mino Raiola client right now. The likes of Genoa and Chievo are trying to sign the player this month as well.
Mike Ashley has failed to back his manager once again and Benitez is left scraping the market for loan deals now.
The Newcastle fans won’t be too happy about this but Kean is one of the very few options for the club right now.
The Magpies are in desperate need of goals and Benitez must sign a forward if Newcastle are to secure safety this season.
The Spaniard is looking to sign a winger and a left back as well according to the Chronicle.