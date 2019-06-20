Blog Columns Site News Newcastle interested in Ismaila Sarr

Newcastle interested in Ismaila Sarr

20 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle are thought to be interested in the Rennes attacker Ismaila Sarr.

According to L’Equipe (translated by SportWitness), Watford are keen on the player as well and they have made a €30m move for him.

Sarr is very highly rated in Ligue 1 and he would be a quality signing for both teams.

Newcastle certainly need him a lot more than Watford. Rafa Benitez’s side could use pace, flair and goals from the wide positions.

Watford have quality options there in the form of Pereyra and Deulofeu.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the 21-year-old in the coming weeks. They will have to move quickly in order to secure his services.

Sarr scored 13 goals last season and he picked up 8 assists as well.

The youngster could develop into a Premier League star in the right environment. He has the talent to make it to the top and Benitez could be the man to unlock his potential.

The Spaniard is a world-class coach and he would certainly help improve Sarr’s game.

The Rennes ace is prodigiously talented but his game needs refinement. Working with Benitez could help him fine-tune those edges.

West Ham submit offer for Alexis Claude-Maurice

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com