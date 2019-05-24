Newcastle interested in Dorukhan Tokoz

Newcastle are interested in signing the Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz this summer.
According to a report from Sabah (translated by SportWitness), Watford are keen on the player as well.
The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has had a good season with Besiktas and he could prove to be a good addition to Benitez’s side.
Tokoz has 3 goals and 4 assists in 19 starts for Besiktas this season. He is very good at tackling, interceptions and reading the game. However, he will need to improve his passing.
However, it will be interesting to see how Benitez uses Tokoz if the transfer goes through. The Spaniard already has a quality midfielder like Sean Longstaff at his disposal.
The Newcastle midfielder plays in a similar role and using two defensive midfielders won’t help the Magpies going forward.
Newcastle will have to improve their attack significantly for this to work.
As per the report, Tokoz is valued at around €20m (£17.5m). A club of Newcastle’s stature should be able to afford the asking price.
With Hayden expected to leave the club, Newcastle could fund the arrival with a sale.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer. The likes of Genoa and Atletico Madrid are interested in the player as well.