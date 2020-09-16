Newcastle initiate contact with Napoli for Arkadiusz Milik

Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing another striker this summer and they have initiated contact with Napoli regarding Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the recent weeks.





The report (h/t Sportwitness) claims that Tottenham and Roma are keen on the player as well and Napoli have dropped their asking price to €20m plus bonuses. It seems quite reasonable and Newcastle should be able to afford him.

Milik managed to score 14 goals for Napoli last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s attack. Newcastle signed Callum Wilson earlier this summer and he has looked pretty impressive so far.

He could partner Milik in the attack if the Napoli ace moves to St James’ Park this summer.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up eventually.

He is not a key player for Napoli and he needs to leave in order to regular first team football. A move to Newcastle wouldn’t be a bad option for him. He could be the star for Steve Bruce’s side and he would get to play every week as well.

At this stage of his career, Milik cannot afford to join a club where he wouldn’t be the first choice starter.