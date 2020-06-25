Newcastle in touch with Arturo Vidal’s agent

Newcastle are keen on signing the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer.

As per FcInterNews, Newcastle have been in touch with the player’s agent in order to gather more information regarding a transfer.





However, Vidal is thought to be keen on joining the Italian outfit Inter Milan. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder gets his wish. He has worked with Antonio Conte before and the 115-cap Chilean international is keen on a reunion.

The Italian giants believe the player can be signed for €7-8m and they could offer him a €5m-worth contract for two years.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League club keen on the midfielder. Apparently, Manchester United have been in touch with the player’s agent as well.

The 33-year-old could prove to be a good short-term addition for Newcastle. He will add experience, quality and a winning mentality to the squad.

Vidal has proven himself in Germany, Italy and Spain. He has the ability to succeed in England as well.

The Chilean is unlikely to cost a lot this summer and it would be a gamble worth taking.

Once the takeover is complete, Newcastle are likely to invest in new players and they need leaders like Vidal in their dressing room.