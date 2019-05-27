Newcastle in talks to sign Wesley Moraes, agent confirms

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes in the recent weeks.
We covered the reports earlier this month and it seems that the player’s agent has now confirmed the Premier League club’s interest.
Speaking to The Laziali, the Brazilian striker’s agent revealed that Newcastle have already had a conversation with him regarding the player.
However, the player’s agent added that Rafa Benitez will have to renew his deal at the club in order for the deal to happen.
It seems that Rafa is keen on the player and his future is crucial to the transfer.
Wesley’s agent, Paulo Nehmy said: “Yes, it’s (Newcastle’s interest) true too, we already had a conversation. But, Rafa Benitez needs to renew his contract. West Ham have also made contact.”
The Magpies are currently in the middle of a takeover. Apparently, Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has already agreed terms with Mike Ashley to buy Newcastle.
If that happens, Benitez should have significant backing in the transfer market.
They need to sign a quality forward this summer and Wesley would be a good addition. Rondon has already returned to WBA after his loan spell and Perez is being linked with moves away.
The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists this season for Club Brugge.