Newcastle in talks to extend Danny Rose deal – fans react

With the Premier League set to resume on June 17, clubs in England have become busy in securing the contract extensions of the players they have signed on loans.

The existing deals of the signed players are valid till June 30, but with the league being delayed due to the global health pandemic, those deals are likely to be extended.

Danny Rose falls in that category. The Tottenham Hotspur defender joined Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United during the January transfer window for a loan fee of £1.8m.

The 29-year-old had made five Premier League appearances for Newcastle before the campaign was thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Rose could remain at Newcastle for the rest of the season. Newcastle are in talks to extend his loan deal from Spurs.

His deal does not include any purchase option or obligation. The report claims that the England defender is currently training with the Magpies ahead of the return of the Premier League on June 17.

Rose, who is under contract at Spurs till 2021, is keen to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

Here’s how many Newcastle United fans have reacted to the news on social networking site Twitter.

This is our level with out a takeover! It’s just depressing — kingy66 (@ThomasStewartk3) June 1, 2020

No thanks, he doesn’t look all that interested in football – especially at NUFC. — Doc Gibbs (@Doc_Gibbs_NUFC) June 1, 2020

Send him packing if dummet is fit 💪 — stuber99 (@stuber991) June 1, 2020

Been very disappointed in him since he came in. I think he actually needs to step away from the game & maybe do some media work. He seems like he's had his fill of it all. #nufc need grafters & I don't think he's up to it — Chris Currie (@Wig82) June 1, 2020

No thank you. — Simon Lee ⚫⚪⚫ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇦 (@JediTipster1) June 1, 2020

The amount of stick he gets is unjust and also to note we’re lucky to have him. Who’s going to play instead Jetro or Dummett, oh they’re both injured. Armchair moaning again at its highest — Pochettino Asprilla (@PochettinoAspri) June 1, 2020