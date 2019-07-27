Blog Columns Site News Newcastle improve their offer for Allan Saint-Maximin

27 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle have submitted an improved offer for Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to RMC Sport (translated by GFFN), the French club turned down Newcastle’s initial offer (€16m) and they have now returned with an offer of around €18m.

It will be interesting to see if Nice accept this offer now. Nice value the player at around €20m and Newcastle are yet to match that asking price.

Allan Saint-Maximin could prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s side and the Magpies should look to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Newcastle are lacking a quality winger and Saint-Maximin will add pace and flair to their attack.

The 22-year-old still needs to work on his decision making but there is no doubt that he is a very good talent. With the right coaching, he could develop into a top class player for Newcastle United.

Also, he is far from his peak and Bruce will have plenty of time to mould him into the player he wants.

