Newcastle improve their offer for Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle have submitted an improved offer for Allan Saint-Maximin.
According to RMC Sport (translated by GFFN), the French club turned down Newcastle’s initial offer (€16m) and they have now returned with an offer of around €18m.
It will be interesting to see if Nice accept this offer now. Nice value the player at around €20m and Newcastle are yet to match that asking price.
Allan Saint-Maximin could prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s side and the Magpies should look to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.
Newcastle are lacking a quality winger and Saint-Maximin will add pace and flair to their attack.
The 22-year-old still needs to work on his decision making but there is no doubt that he is a very good talent. With the right coaching, he could develop into a top class player for Newcastle United.
Also, he is far from his peak and Bruce will have plenty of time to mould him into the player he wants.
Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Just offer the £20m for the love of lucifer. Christ almighty #nufc
— Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) July 26, 2019
It’s genuinely pathetic, for the sake of 2 mil just offer them what they want. This is why Newcastle miss out on so many targets.
— AdamNicholson1289 (@ANicholson1289) July 26, 2019
Hopefully this could be the starting line up if we get the players in that we are after 🤞🤞 or maybe another defender in there 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mam3u9WJqH
— David Humphries (@humpernufc19) July 26, 2019
Looking forward to seeing one of Everton/Wolves/Spurs dropping an instant €20m on him and snatching him.
— Kevin Brown (@kevbrown77) July 27, 2019
Same old
— David Singleton (@mindblower46) July 27, 2019