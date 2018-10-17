Newcastle hoping to agree a new deal with Sean Longstaff

Newcastle are close to agreeing on a new deal with midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The 20-year-old is very highly rated at the club and the Magpies are keen to hold on to him. The player’s contract is up in the summer and Newcastle do not want to lose him on a free transfer.
According to Chronicle, there have been positive discussions with the player’s representatives regarding a renewal, during the international break.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can seal the extension now.
As per the report, the likes of Celtic and Rangers have looked at Longstaff in the recent past. If he is available on a free transfer, there will be a lot of suitors.
Chronicle adds that clubs from Spain, France and Germany are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well.
Longstaff is highly rated by Rafa Benitez as well and he was handed his first team debut back in August. The player will be looking to make his first appearance in the Premier League now.