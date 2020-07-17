Newcastle have made an approach for Patrik Schick

Newcastle are keen on improving their attacking options this summer.

As per reports, the Magpies have made an approach for the Roma striker Patrik Schick. The player was on loan at RB Leipzig this past season and he was quite impressive for them.





Apparently, the player’s camp have received a request from the Magpies.

Roma are thought to be keen on selling the player permanently this summer and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee with them. The Italians want around €28-29m.

The Magpies need to bring in an upgrade on Joelinton and Schick wouldn’t be a bad signing. He has managed to score 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga starts this past season.

He is only 24 and he will improve with coaching and regular first-team football. It could prove to be a good investment for Newcastle.

That said, they are not the only ones after the Roma player. Bayer Leverkusen, Fiorentina and Milan are thought to be keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides once the offers are on the table. A move to the Premier League could be tempting for him.

Also, Newcastle could be an attractive project for most players once their takeover is complete.