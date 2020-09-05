Newcastle have had a bid accepted for Jamal Lewis

Newcastle have had a bid accepted for the Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis.

According to Paul Joyce, the Magpies have secured an agreement with Norwich and the Championship outfit will receive around £13.5 million for the talented young defender.

Newcastle United have had a bid of £13.5million accepted for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 5, 2020

Newcastle needed to sign a quality left-back this summer and Lewis should prove to be a superb signing. He was highly impressive for Norwich last season and he has a big future ahead of him.

A talent like him deserves to play in the Premier League and Newcastle could be the ideal platform for him.

Newcastle had Rose and Willems on loan last season and they needed a permanent solution to their left-back problems. Lewis could develop into a star for them next season.

It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Bruce’s style immediately and make an instant impact for Newcastle.

Newcastle will have to improve their attack as well and they have been linked with the likes of Wilson and Fraser.

Here is what the fans had to say about Lewis.

