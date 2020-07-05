Newcastle have big name in line to take over

Speculation over the future of Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has hit the news again and speaking to BBC Sport Mark Lawrenson has heaped a lot of praise on Bruce for his time at Newcastle so far, and has slammed speculation on the future of the former Aston Villa and Sunderland boss at St. James’ Park.

Bruce so far has improved Newcastle this season managing to pick up big wins over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and have also been playing better football than in previous seasons under former manager Rafa Benitez.





According to Sky Sports, the prospective new owners of Newcastle want to appoint former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager as they look to invest to take Newcastle to the next level.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have reportedly identified Pochettino as their main man to come in and take over from Bruce at the end of the season.

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport: “It makes me laugh how there is still speculation over what the takeover at Newcastle would mean for Magpies boss Steve Bruce, even while his side are swatting other teams away.

“Bruce was forever being compared unfavourably to his predecessor Rafael Benitez when he took over last summer.

“In the past couple of weeks, his side have scored eight goals in three league games to pick up seven points and make it completely certain that they are staying up, yet you still hear about how they would be better off with Mauricio Pochettino in charge.

“It’s ridiculous really. Meanwhile, Bruce still carries on getting results and proving what a good manager he is, especially in getting the best out of his players.”

Of course, Pochettino is a bigger name and is also arguably a better manager, but what Bruce has done this season cannot be undermined, and perhaps the prospective new owners should give him a chance in 2020-21.

Newcastle have no fear or worries about relegation this season and could end up finishing inside the top 10. Should Bruce get to stay on or Potch coming in and pushing the club towards the European places? Newcastle fans- What do you think?