Newcastle have £30m to spend, Bruce wants Callum Wilson

Newcastle are looking to sign the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this summer.

As per Daily Mail, the 28-year-old is Steve Bruce’s main transfer target and the Magpies will have £30m to spend.





Initially, Newcastle were expected to spend heavily this summer but the collapse of their proposed takeover has affected their transfer plans. The new owners would have invested considerably in the playing squad.

It will be interesting to see if Bruce can strengthen his side sufficiently with £30m in the coming months.

Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship last month and the likes of Wilson are too good to play in the second division. If Newcastle can sign him, it would prove to be a smart acquisition for them.

They are lacking in goals right now and Wilson is a proven goalscorer at the Premier League level. He would be an upgrade on Andy Carroll and Joelinton.

The 28-year-old scored 9 goals last season and those numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team, alongside better players. He could form a lethal partnership with the likes of Almiron and Saint-Maximin next season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can now agree on a fee with the Cherries.