Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans want Eddie Howe to manage them

Newcastle fans want Eddie Howe to manage them

25 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Rafa Benitez has decided to leave Newcastle United when his contract expires this month.

The Spaniard did a fantastic job with the Magpies but it seems that the club’s ambition no longer matches up to his own.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement this summer.

Newcastle will have to get their appointment spot on if they want to progress as a club. A wrong choice might send them back to the Championship again.

Benitez did well to keep them punching above their weight and the new manager will have a massive challenge on their hands.

Newcastle should look to bring in someone with fresh ideas. A young manager with a proactive philosophy would be ideal.

Some of the fans seem quite interested in Eddie Howe.

The 41-year-old Bournemouth manager is one of the most talented young managers in the country and it would be a coup if Newcastle manage to secure his services.

However, Howe abandoning his project with the Cherries seems quite unlikely right now, especially to work under an owner like Mike Ashley.

Here is what the Newcastle fans tweeted about Howe earlier.

Everton target Santiago Arias comments on his future
Celtic fans react to the reported interest in Max Lowe

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com