Newcastle fans want Eddie Howe to manage them

Rafa Benitez has decided to leave Newcastle United when his contract expires this month.
It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.
Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC

The Spaniard did a fantastic job with the Magpies but it seems that the club’s ambition no longer matches up to his own.
It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement this summer.
Newcastle will have to get their appointment spot on if they want to progress as a club. A wrong choice might send them back to the Championship again.
Benitez did well to keep them punching above their weight and the new manager will have a massive challenge on their hands.
Newcastle should look to bring in someone with fresh ideas. A young manager with a proactive philosophy would be ideal.
Some of the fans seem quite interested in Eddie Howe.
The 41-year-old Bournemouth manager is one of the most talented young managers in the country and it would be a coup if Newcastle manage to secure his services.
However, Howe abandoning his project with the Cherries seems quite unlikely right now, especially to work under an owner like Mike Ashley.
Here is what the Newcastle fans tweeted about Howe earlier.
Eddie Howe but no way he’d come

True! I’ll take Howe or Jose, but reckon we will end up with someone like Nigel Pearson 🤪🤪

I fear it’s gonna be Moyes!! I’d take a Eddie Howe tho. #nufc

Out of the list I would prefer Eddie Howe

The job is made for Eddie Howe!!!
