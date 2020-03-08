Newcastle fans want Dwight Gayle to start their next game

Steve Bruce handed Dwight Gayle a rare start against Southampton in the Premier League.
Although the forward failed to score a goal, he managed to create chances for his side with his movement and by being in the right positions.
Some of the Newcastle fans now want him to start their next game as well.
Joelinton has failed to live up to the expectations since moving to Newcastle and he has just one Premier League goal so far. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has a tendency to drop deep and that leaves Newcastle short of men in the box.
It will be interesting to see if Bruce relies on Gayle for the goals now.
The £40,000-a-week striker managed to score 23 goals in the Championship last season and he has shown that he can be a threat in and around the box.
Furthermore, Gayle is a hardworking player who will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack with his pressing and pace.
Newcastle have shown impressive attacking qualities in their last two games and the fans will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.
Bruce should look to give Gayle more chances going forward. He needs to play more in order to regain his sharpness and if he manages to regain his form, he could help Newcastle finish the season strongly.
I’ll answer your question with a question.
Who would you put instead of Gayle?
He needs game time, but he’s better than Joelinton.
— Adam (@tabret2004) March 8, 2020
Yep. Least he was in the right positions.
— Cinzano Bianco (@cinzanobianco) March 8, 2020
Definitely, he may not have took the chances but his movement helps create them in the 1st place. I’ve said it all season, he is our best striking option
— 1892 (@As_it_is10) March 8, 2020
If Joelinton has had 25 games, how can you not giving Gayle AT LEAST 4/5 games.
— Mark (@markbradley1986) March 8, 2020
Yes, Joelinton is never in them positions, I’d rather him be in positions and miss than not being in positions at all.
— N (@_Muzzaa7) March 8, 2020
yes. he made intelligent runs & got himself into positions giving himself an opportunity to score .
— Mark Lawrence (@MarkLaw404) March 8, 2020