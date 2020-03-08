Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans want Dwight Gayle to start their next game

Newcastle fans want Dwight Gayle to start their next game

8 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Steve Bruce handed Dwight Gayle a rare start against Southampton in the Premier League.

Although the forward failed to score a goal, he managed to create chances for his side with his movement and by being in the right positions.

Some of the Newcastle fans now want him to start their next game as well.

Joelinton has failed to live up to the expectations since moving to Newcastle and he has just one Premier League goal so far. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has a tendency to drop deep and that leaves Newcastle short of men in the box.

It will be interesting to see if Bruce relies on Gayle for the goals now.

The £40,000-a-week striker managed to score 23 goals in the Championship last season and he has shown that he can be a threat in and around the box.

Furthermore, Gayle is a hardworking player who will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack with his pressing and pace.

Newcastle have shown impressive attacking qualities in their last two games and the fans will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.

Bruce should look to give Gayle more chances going forward. He needs to play more in order to regain his sharpness and if he manages to regain his form, he could help Newcastle finish the season strongly.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com