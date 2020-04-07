Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans think Ayoze Perez has been ‘found out’ at Leicester

Newcastle fans think Ayoze Perez has been ‘found out’ at Leicester

7 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Some of the Leicester fans aren’t too happy with Ayoze Perez this season.

Leicester Mercury have highlighted some of their opinions on the £30m summer signing and it seems that Perez’ lack of willingness to work hard and his role in the team hasn’t gone down too well with the fans.

Some of them have labelled the former Newcastle attacker as ‘lazy’ and someone who is easily pushed off the ball.

Perez has played in the wide areas for Leicester this season and it is not his natural position. Despite that, the Spaniard has picked up seven goals and five assists.

Those are not bad numbers at all for someone who has played out of position more often than not.

It will be interesting to see if Perez can improve with time. Rodgers must also look to use the attacker in his natural role.

Perez was outstanding for Newcastle last season when he played behind Rondon as the second striker. Maybe he can do the same with Vardy at Leicester.

Meanwhile, some of the Newcastle fans have now reacted to the criticism levelled towards their former player. Some of them think that Benitez got the best out of Perez at Newcastle and he has been found out now.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com