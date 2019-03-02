Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans slam Matt Ritchie’s display vs West Ham

2 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League today.

The Magpies struggled to get going from the start and West Ham were comfortably better over the course of the game.

Newcastle improved as the game went on but a flat first half cost them dearly.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble scored two first half goals to give the home side a superb start to the game.

Rafa Benitez’s side have shown great improvement in their recent games and the Spaniard won’t be too happy with today’s performance.

There were plenty of poor performances from the away side today and Matt Ritchie was very disappointing in particular.

The 29-year-old Newcastle midfielder was wasteful in possession and his passing lacked purpose. Just like most of his teammates, Ritchie lacked conviction and sharpness in his general play.

The players will know that they need to improve and produce better going forward.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ritchie’s display and here are some of the reactions.

