Everton picked up a 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night and the Toffees have made an impressive start to the season under new manager Rafael Benitez.

Initially, the Everton faithful were not keen on the Spaniard because of his history with bitter rivals Liverpool.

However, the former Newcastle United manager has already silenced his critics.

Everton are currently fourth in the Premier League table with ten points from four matches. No other team has picked up more points in the league so far.

A club of Everton’s stature should be aiming for European football and it remains to be seen whether Benitez can guide them to Europa League qualification.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former manager after his impressive start to life at Everton.

Benitez was linked with a return to Newcastle before his move to Everton and the fans believe that sticking with Steve Bruce instead was a massive mistake from Mike Ashley.

Bruce has been heavily criticised by the Newcastle fans ever since he joined the club and the magpies’ poor start to the season this year has not helped his cause.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just one point from four matches and some of the fans believe that they could be fighting relegation this season.

Benitez has been a successful manager across different European leagues and it is fair to assume that Newcastle could have performed better under his management.

People really thought Rafa was finished. Elite manager 🐐 — Jack 🇵🇾 (@jchaytor16) September 13, 2021

Rafa turns average players into good/great ones. Bruce turns good players into pointless ones. But yeah keep cheerleading Bruce#NUFC — Dom ⚫️⚪️ (@nufclyon) September 13, 2021

To think “what could have been?”

Soul destroying.#BRUCEOUT — NOVOCASTRIAN…9 (@Dendo99) September 13, 2021

RAFA Benitez putting Everton on an upward trend like we all knew he would, with a 1.8M net spend. Just shows you a good manager is worth more than a bigger transfer budget…and we had him, and let him walk. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc_) September 13, 2021

Not only that but players like Lascelles and Hayden looked like £20-40m players – not so much now — Cabbage Patch Bruce (@Phillwillkill) September 13, 2021

Amazing what a proper management and tactics can do both things the bruce has no idea about — Lee Nicholson (@LeeNich43141891) September 13, 2021

Scary to think there’s people who still think Rafa was no better than Bruce🥴 the bloke worked wonders working with very little — Coley B (@C_Brunton10) September 13, 2021

We had this. We had Rafa Benitez, his vision, his ambition but we also had his nature, his tactical nous and the respect he demands from players. Our owner swapped that for a man who is literally the opposite. THAT is the problem at #NUFC – not fans who sing a few home truths. — ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@NUFCJL6) September 13, 2021

