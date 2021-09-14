Newcastle fans share their thoughts on Rafa Benitez after Everton win

Everton picked up a 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night and the Toffees have made an impressive start to the season under new manager Rafael Benitez.

Initially, the Everton faithful were not keen on the Spaniard because of his history with bitter rivals Liverpool.

However, the former Newcastle United manager has already silenced his critics.

Everton are currently fourth in the Premier League table with ten points from four matches. No other team has picked up more points in the league so far.

A club of Everton’s stature should be aiming for European football and it remains to be seen whether Benitez can guide them to Europa League qualification.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former manager after his impressive start to life at Everton.

Benitez was linked with a return to Newcastle before his move to Everton and the fans believe that sticking with Steve Bruce instead was a massive mistake from Mike Ashley.

Bruce has been heavily criticised by the Newcastle fans ever since he joined the club and the magpies’ poor start to the season this year has not helped his cause.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just one point from four matches and some of the fans believe that they could be fighting relegation this season.

Benitez has been a successful manager across different European leagues and it is fair to assume that Newcastle could have performed better under his management.

